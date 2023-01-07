Drivers unhappy as toll rates increase on 3 bridges linking Kentucky and southern Indiana

Most drivers believe the hike is too steep – it’s up to $5.04 for passenger vehicles or $2.52 for those with a RiverLink account.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — RiverLink has increased toll rates nearly 5% and the changes took effect on Saturday.

The rates are the highest they have ever been rising from 2.5% to 4.9%.

“I think it’s too high. It shouldn’t have no toll on it anyway, some people can’t afford it,” Bruce Baker, a motorist, said.

Most drivers believe the hike is too steep – it’s up to $5.04 for passenger vehicles or $2.52 for those with a RiverLink account.

Those who frequent the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis & Clark Bridges are affected by the new rates.

"Well, every time we look up they're increasing that cost, so it makes things a little difficult like I said we try to avoid the toll," Lavada Kent-Baker said.

The price uptick will affect thousands of Louisvillians who drive from Indiana to Kentucky. Baker and her husband said they use other routes to avoid tolls.

Still, they admit plenty of their friends depend on the toll-routes, daily.

"Yeah, it's frustrating like I said, I ain't never been through that way,” Baker said. "They say it's real frustrating you [have to] pay just to get to someplace else."

With inflation still high, the Bakers feel the toll-hike is an added hit to their wallets.

"I feel sorry for them because it's a necessity and if that's not averaging their budget then it's definitely going to cost them some difficulties."

The Bakers are among many Kentuckiana drivers, who wonder why the need for steep price hikes year after year.

"I'm just trying to figure out the increase where all the funds going they're not making it clear but they keep increasing on almost everything nowadays.”

