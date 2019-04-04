LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Horse racing is back in the Bluegrass and for the first time in 60 years Keeneland has kicked off its Spring Meet on a Thursday.

More than 10,000 people attended opening day, but with all of the excitement and activities, there are serious concerns about safety following the deaths of 23 horses at Santa Anita racetrack in California.

As the horse racing season heats up in Kentucky, Keeneland Vice President of Racing Bob Elliston is confident the Lexington track is ensuring the safety of horses and jockeys alike.

“The materials that we have on the surface are chosen specifically for the environment here in Kentucky,” Elliston said. “Additionally, we measure 48 points around the track daily to ensure we have uniform and consistent depths.”

When it comes to jockey safety, Elliston says Keeneland requires all jockeys to take a baseline concussion protocol test, so in the event head trauma is suffered, the track can test the rider again to assess their concussion risk.