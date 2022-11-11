Keeneland purchases historic, 'central Kentucky treasure'

Manchester Farm's rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas have provided a stunning backdrop for countless photos.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Keeneland has announced its purchasing a historic farm whose history is directly tied to that of the race track's.

Officials announced Friday that Keeneland is acquiring the historic Manchester Farm, including its rolling hills and iconic barn with blue-and-white cupolas which have provided a stunning backdrop for decades.

"Over the course of Keeneland's 86-year history, we have acquired adjacent properties to preserve the track's picturesque setting and to further our mission to perpetuate the best of thoroughbred racing and sales," Keeneland President and CEO, Shannon Arvin, said.

Arvin says the history of the race track and the farm are "intertwined."

"We were thrilled to have the opportunity to purchase the farm and plan to celebrate this central Kentucky treasure for generations," Arvin said.

Originally named the Manchester Springs Plantation after a creek that runs the property, officials say the farm has a long history dating back to the 1700s.

In 1804, Francis Keen, first generation of the Keene family, passed 200 acres of the Manchester farm to his son, according to a press release.

The land remained in the Keen/Keene family for five generations until 1935, when J.O. "Jack" Keene sold 147.6 acres to Keeneland Association for the creation of a model race track.

Arvin said Keeneland acquired the nearly 200-acre farm from Calumet Farm, owned by Brad Kelley.

It was previously owned by noted breeder Mike G. Rutherford and Duval Headley, a Keeneland founder and the track's first president.

"While we do not have immediate plans for the future of the property, Lexington and the Thoroughbred community can trust that Keeneland will use the land to strengthen our industry, enhance the central Kentucky region and always do what's best for the horse," Arvin said.

