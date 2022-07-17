Operation Return Home canceled; 7-year-old autistic boy missing from Highview located

Louisville Metro Police said Keaton Schweitzer had been located and is safe.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home alert issued for a missing 7-year-old boy with autism has been canceled.

According to Louisville Metro Police, Keaton Schweitzer was located just before 3 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the boy went missing from the 5600 block of Clearridge Place around 11 a.m. in Highview.

No other information about where he was located was released.

