LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Sunday marks the official start of Kentucky Derby Week in Louisville.

For those wanting to get in the spirit of Louisville’s “Most Wonderful Time of the Year”, the Kentucky Derby Festival has plenty of events set for Sunday.

Fan Fest gets underway at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

Celebrating the spirit, the museum will honor recent Triple Crown champion Justify.

Other events include PNC’s 6th annual “Tour de Lou”, a bike riding event that starts and finishes at Waterfront Park with scenic routes to Shawnee, Chickasaw, Wayside, Iroquois and Cherokee Parks. Officials say riders will also travel through areas in the city including Downtown, Churchill Downs, the South End and Highlands.

That event begins at 8:30 a.m.

The Louisville Pride Foundation will host a special Drag Show Brunch at Waterfront Park beginning at 11 a.m. and will feature local drag queens Syimone, Hurricane Summers, Nicole Jackson Valentino and others.

The event is free with a 2019 Pegasus Pin but if you would like to reserve a table, it’s $150. For more information, click here.

The Drag Show Brunch is from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you love to get fit, the YMCA is hosting their Healthy Kids Day.

This event takes place on the North Great Lawn and will feature interactive activities, community vendors, inflatables, group exercise classes and the miniFun Run! This event is for kids ages 3 and older and adults.

This event goes from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For a more royal and festive affair, the Fillies Children’s Tea with the Kentucky Derby Festival princesses will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Louisville Marriott East.

They are encouraging children to dress like princes or princesses for this social event.

Music is a staple during the Kentucky Derby Festival and Sunday has a few events for lovers alike.

In west Louisville, St. Stephen church will host the Passport GospelFest.

From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. gospel music fans can enjoy a variety of performances. It’s free with a Pegasus Pin.

Christian rock band Building 429 will perform with special guests Stars Go Dim at Celebration Sunday at Waterfront Jam at 5 p.m. This is also part of Kroger’s Fest-A-Ville – you get in free with a Pegasus Pin.