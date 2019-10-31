LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer announced that KCC Manufacturing is expanding in Louisville with a $50 million investment and up to new 400 full-time jobs.

“This announcement is a great way to cap off Manufacturing Month. KCC Companies, which is celebrating its 40th year in business, is a prime example of how the manufacturing industry in Louisville continues to thrive,” Mayor Fischer said. “I congratulate KCC and its employee owners on their growth and continued success.”

The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority Thursday preliminarily approved $500,000 in tax incentives for KCC.

KCC will build a 300,000-plus-square-foot facility to house corporate offices and manufacturing space. The company purchased approximately 20 acres of undeveloped property for the new operation in response to growing market demand.

Production at the new facility will include the design and manufacture of HVAC equipment and sheet metal products.

KCC currently employs 512 people.

“KCC is extremely excited to further its partnership with the commonwealth of Kentucky and Louisville Forward by committing to the construction of a brand-new facility here in Louisville,” said Tony Balbach, chief financial officer at KCC. “We are proud to be an organization which can attract the best of the best in terms of skilled labor and manufacturing expertise. The support offered by the commonwealth and the city of Louisville will enable KCC to continue to offer the brightest career opportunities in manufacturing and maintain its stronghold as a leader in the industry.”

Employee-owned KCC established its headquarters in Louisville in October 1979 and operates a facility in Tooele, Utah. KCC designs and manufactures commercial heating and air conditioning equipment focused on improved indoor air quality, as well as proprietary technology for indoor agriculture applications.

Other products include metal and conventional roof curbs, stainless steel gutters, skylights, smoke vents, roof hatches, walkways and other roof products.

