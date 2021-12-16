Louisville daycare under investigation for staffing violations: Documents

Police are also conducting a separate investigation into the death of a 13-month-old infant who was sent to the hospital from the facility on Dec. 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County daycare is under investigation by the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) over its staffing ratios, and Louisville Metro Police are conducting a death investigation.

Reports show that on Dec. 16, 2021, a 13-month-old infant was rushed to the hospital from Kayfield Academy II on Nelson Miller Parkway.

In documents obtained by WHAS11 News from the cabinet, officials reported the following information:

"On 12/16/2021, a 13-month-old child suffered a medical emergency of an unknown source while attending the child care center. The child stopped breathing and required CPR from staff members and Emergency Medical Services. The medical emergency resulted in the child receiving life support treatments in a hospital."

LMPD said the child died earlier this month on Jan. 7.

Cabinet documents also show investigators went to the property on Jan. 5. The investigators wrote they found excessively loud music playing in two of the rooms.

The report states it was loud enough that people standing in close proximity couldn't hear each other. Investigators said it created the potential for staff members to be unable to hear a child who was crying or in distress.

Their inspection also found that there were multiple staff-to-child violations.

Investigators noted how in one room, there was one staff member to six infant children, exceeding the minimum staff-to-child ratio by one child.

Another staff member, they said, was the only caretaker in a room of 10 children, aged 1 to 2 years old. That exceeds the minimum staff-to-child ratio by four.

According to the cabinet's report, two staff members were the caretakers of 16, 1-year-old children, in a room. This exceeds the minimum staff-to-child ratio and the maximum group size by four.

In a Jan. 10 email, given to WHAS11 by a parent whose child attends the academy, Kayfield said it had closed due to one of their staff members being late.

Kayfield Academy wrote to parents saying:

"…So, it appears our operations are suspended this week, interestingly, the same as JCPS and many other school districts. We did prove that we were not out of ratio on Thursday (1 and 2 yrs old issue), but apparently, on Wednesday we had a teacher arrive 10 min late, so that is what actually made them suspend our school."

Friday, the cabinet's website showed the daycare was suspended. A note on the door of the facility said the building was "closed until further notice" starting Jan. 10.

Attorney Jason Morgan, of Lexington, is representing Kayfield Academy and said the facility is fully cooperating with all regulatory and law enforcement agencies.

He said the facility would reopen Monday, Jan. 24.

In a statement to WHAS11, Morgan said:

"Kayfield Academy and its child care facilities have served Louisville and its surrounding communities for the last twenty-five years. It is committed to delivering excellent child care services. Kayfield Academy cannot comment on any specific investigation or student for privacy and confidentiality reasons. Kayfield Academy cooperates fully with any and all regulatory and law enforcement agencies. Kayfield Academy II confirms that is was recently closed but will re-open for business Monday, January 24, 2022."

WHAS11 News reached out to the cabinet, but they said they do not comment on open cases. The Cabinet did confirm, however, their investigation at Kayfield Academy.

Other stories

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.