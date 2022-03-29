Family says Louisville day care responsible for 13-month-old's death, lawsuit claims

A Louisville family has taken legal action against Kayfield Academy II, claiming they're responsible for a 13-month-old's death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two months after police initiated an investigation into a 13-month-old’s death at an east Louisville day care, the family of the child has now filed a lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Shivani Jishnu was rushed to the hospital from Kayfield Academy II on Nelson Miller Parkway on Dec. 16 after suffering a medical emergency.

Documents obtained by WHAS11 News in January showed the child was given CPR by staffers until emergency crews arrived.

Doctors told the family of Shivani that she went without oxygen for 20 minutes before she was taken to the hospital. Because of that loss of oxygen, “the child went into cardiac arrest and suffered hypoxia,” the lawsuit read.

Attorneys for the family said Kayfield provided emergency crews with “false and inconsistent information” saying the child was found unresponsive 15 minutes into her nap.

The child was placed on life support for three weeks but died on Jan. 7.

The lawsuit accuses the daycare of violating the staff to child ratio, failing to properly train and supervise staff and gave false information to emergency crews.

Jishnu’s family is seeking a jury trial and damages associated with her death.

The attorneys for the day care said they would not comment on pending litigation.

