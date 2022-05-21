Katy Perry visits Louisville Zoo, meets animal ambassadors

The pop star got a close up encounter with one of the zoo's penguins, Simon, and sloth, Sebastian.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Pop star Katy Perry was in Louisville this weekend and stopped by the Louisville Zoo to meet some of the zoo's animal ambassadors.

The zoo posted on Twitter that Perry got an up close encounter with one of the zoo's penguins, Simon, and sloth, Sebastian on Saturday.

According to the zoo, Perry also took a stroll through the zoo's 'Wild Lights' exhibit.

"If you visited in April, you may have been walking along with a true pop icon," the zoo tweeted.

The zoo recently celebrated the birth of a new baby zebra this week, as well as the birth of a new harbor seal pup in early May.

For more information about the Louisville Zoo and upcoming events, click here.

