Kammerer Middle School resumes classes after possible gun threat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friday morning, Kammerer Middle School went into lockdown after a report that a student had a gun in the school.

During lockdowns, no one is allowed on or off-campus.

After the building and students had been searched by LMPD and JCPS officials, no gun was found.

All students and staff are safe and classes have resumed as normal. However, parents are able to pick up their children if they do not want them to continue with their classes for the day according to JCPS officials.

According to Carolyn F. Callahan, Chief of Communications and Community Relations at JCPS, "Several fights have been prompted by a student from another school as well as a student from Kammerer."

She says the students involved in the incident on Friday will be disciplined.

