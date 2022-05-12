Hardin County girl who has been missing since 2021 found safe

Kamaria Johnson had left home after an argument with her father and never came back, even after he went searching for her.

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Hardin County teen who was reported missing back in 2021 has been found safe.

Sixteen-year-old Kamaria Johnson was found safe after walking way from her home in Radcliffe last May.

Police confirmed she was located and reunited with her family last Friday.

The teenager had left home after an argument with her father and never came back, even after he went searching for her.

A man had admitted to picking up Kamaria on the highway miles from her home in Hardin County and dropping her off at a Meade County gas station.

That was the last place surveillance video showed her being at. Luckily, though her family said she is now home safe.

However, while details about where Kamaria was or what happened to her are unknown at this time, police said there are no criminal charges expected at this time.

