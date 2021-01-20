New definition of 'possible' for girls born after America swears in first woman Vice President

The first baby girls born after Kamala Harris sworn into office will never know a time when a female Vice President was only a dream.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Moments after Kamala Harris took the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, a generation was born into a new era. It's an era that little girls could only have imagined before the election.

Two little girls were born in Louisville minutes and hours after the ceremony in Washington, D.C. will never live in a time when a woman serving a heartbeat away from the presidency seemed impossible.

Vice President Harris became the highest-ranking female politician in US history on January 20, 2021. That's the same day Azyra was born at Baptist Health Louisville, and Korean was born at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

The babies and their mothers are doing well. Both families are filled with hope for what’s to come.

Long after the feel of this day's big events are best remembered in a history book, after the echoes of words spoken are no longer ringing in our ears, the impact of the day they arrived will surely be felt on Azyra and Korean.

It'll take years to see what greatness awaits them, but on a day like this, for the first of a new generation, hope seems limitless.

