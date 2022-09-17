Metro Police issue Operation Return Home for missing 9-year-old girl last seen in Shelby Park neighborhood

Kahyla Bailey was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Saturday from the 400 block of East St. Catherine Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police has issued an Operation Return Home for a missing 9-year-old Louisville girl.

Kahyla Bailey was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. Saturday from the 400 block of East St. Catherine Street in Shelby Park.

Police do not know which direction Kahyla may have went in.

A description of clothing was not provided.

Kahyla is 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 102-pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have seen her, you are asked to call (502) 574-LMPD.

