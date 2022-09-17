x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Metro Police cancel Operation Return Home for missing 9-year-old Louisville girl

Louisville Metro Police said Kahyla Bailey has been located and reunited with her loved ones.

More Videos

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Operation Return Home alert issued Saturday for a missing 9-year-old Louisville girl has been canceled.

Metro Police said Kahyla Bailey was located just before 9 p.m. and will be reunited with her loved ones.

She was reported missing around 4:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East St. Catherine Street.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.  

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed 

RELATED VIDEO

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out