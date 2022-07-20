'There's a lot of opportunity to grow': Department of Juvenile Justice hiring in Kentucky

Kentucky's Juvenile Justice Department plans to host several job fairs within the next few months.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders at the Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice held a job fair Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner George Scott said they're looking to hire 160 people to work at 24 facilities across the commonwealth.

Those facilities include detention centers, youth development centers and group homes.

Scott said the department is the perfect place for those who want to help their community.

"Because it's not just about the kids we serve, it's about their families too. We want to impact them as well," he said. "To guide them and to change their trajectory, to make it better for everybody in the commonwealth, especially the families that we serve."

Scott said the department is facing an employee shortage right now.

He said they are also in the desperate need of youth workers.

All you need is a valid driver's license and a high school diploma for the job.

"I started as a line staff in 1999 as a youth worker and now I'm a deputy commissioner of the agency. And I've had various positions along the way so there's a lot of opportunity to grow and advance your career over time," he said.

Scott said there will be more hiring events within the next few months.

You can also apply online at kypersonnelcabinet.csod.com.

