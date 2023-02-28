Juvenile justice bill clears House, with more funding

House Bill 3 initially proposed close to $9 million to reopen Louisville's downtown detention center. The version passed Tuesday raises that to $17 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bill to reopen Louisville's downtown juvenile detention center cleared a major hurdle Tuesday, passing out of the House.

Lawmakers passed House Bill 3, from Rep. Kevin Bratcher (R-District 29) by a wide margin, after approving significant funding changes during a morning committee hearing.

Juvenile justice took center stage in Frankfort this session, after several violent outbursts at Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) facilities.

Bratcher proposed HB3 to reopen Louisville's downtown facility, once operated by the city, and put it under the purview of the DJJ.

Initially, Bratcher proposed about $9 million to make upgrades to the facility, which has been closed for several years.

He said after assessing the building, it became clear much more funding would be needed.

"It's $17 million now, I hope that's enough, but I've heard it might be up to $25 million. If it is we'd have to address it in a further budget year," Bratcher said in an interview Tuesday.

After being amended, the version of HB3 which passed the House includes about $17.1 million to address the downtown detention facility.

It also includes $2 million for operating costs, $4.5 million to renovate the Jefferson Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Lyndon, $9.6 million for DJJ staffing and $5.8 million for transportation.

The numbers drew criticism on the House floor.

"I said openly in committee that I wanted to be a yes vote," Rep. Keturah Herron (D-District 42) said. "My issue is that this bill ends up putting, what, $39 million into incarcerating our young people."

HB 3 includes several measures not related to appropriations.

It would open up the court records of juveniles who admit to or are convicted of serious violent crime for a period of three years, down from a previous version of the bill which called for a period of five years.

Kish Cumi Price of the Louisville Urban League spoke against that proposal during a committee meeting Tuesday.

"What we're really talking about is after addressing the needs of these kids, that we're then penalizing them for the future," Price said.

Bratcher though, argues this is only for the most serious offenses. He added businesses should know the background of potential employees.

"Employers need to know who they’re hiring and I'm very sensitive to the fact these are children and you don’t want to ruin them for the rest of their lives, but there are serious crimes happening out there," he said.

Furthermore, HB 3 requires a 48-hour hold before a detention hearing, for those charged with serious violent offenses. Juveniles would receive mental and physical assessments for treatment during that time period.

Some lawmakers commended the addition of a commitment to mental health, but others questioned the mandatory detentions.

"There are significant due process concerns with this provision which again requires the detention of a child who has not yet been convicted of a crime," Rep. Nima Kulkarni (D-District 40) said.

Bratcher said some see this as a Louisville bill, but pointed out funding for DJJ staffing, transportation and upgrades to the Lyndon facility.

"I think this is a good first step to fix the problem and turn some of these kids' lives around before it's too late," he said.

The bill passed the House 79 to 18. It will still need to be approved by the Senate.

The final day of the legislative session is March 30.

