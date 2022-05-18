LMPD: Missing woman may be in danger related to on-going investigation

Police say Justine Woodward was last seen in the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway sometime on Monday, May 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a missing woman last seen on May 16.

Police said that 25-year-old Justine Woodward was last seen sometime on Monday in the 3000 block of Northwestern Parkway in Louisville.

"Detectives believe Mrs. Woodward could possibly be in danger as it relates to an ongoing investigation," LMPD said in an Operation Return Home release.

Police did not say what the investigation was or how Woodward could be in danger.

According to LMPD, Woodward is 5' 7" and is known to frequent the 1100 block of Logan Street as well as the Flea Off Market, which is located at 1036 East Burnett Avenue.

If anyone has any information of Woodward's whereabouts, LMPD is asking that you contact police immediately by calling 502-574-LMPD (5673).

