LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – American professional golfer and Louisville native Justin Thomas launched the Justin Thomas Foundation on April 17. The mission of the foundation will be to impact children in need, junior golf, and military families for the better to help them achieve their full potential.

“My family and I are excited to formally launch my foundation,” Justin Thomas said. “A lot of people in this community supported me and my family while I was growing up. Without their encouragement and a locally-funded grant or two, I’m not sure I’d be where I am today. I am pleased to be able to offer kindness to others, the way it was shown to me.”

The youth golf course at Shawnee is also going to be named after the professional golfer.

“While we are all proud of Justin for being an extraordinary professional golfer, many of us are even more taken with his compassion and desire to enrich the lives of others,” said Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer. “The city is very pleased he is launching his foundation here, at home, and we are even more delighted to name the youth course at Shawnee after this young man who is giving back to our community.”

At the onset, the Justin Thomas Foundation will benefit the following charities: Boys & Girls Clubs of Kentuckiana; The First Tee of Louisville; the Kentucky Golf Foundation; The First Tee of Tuscaloosa; Convoy of Hope; and Folds of Honor.

A dinner will take place on Wednesday evening to mark the start of the foundation.