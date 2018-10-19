LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Fans of the Triple Crown winner Justify are taking advantage of another chance to celebrate his victory.

Maker's Mark designed a commemorative bottle for the racing champion and liquor stores in the area started selling them on October 19.

At the Liquor Barn on Hurstbourne Parkway customers were wrapped around the corner of the building before 9am.

The commemorative bottle is limited edition and costs $59.99. It's adorned in green, white, and black—just like Justify’s jockey silks form the Kentucky Derby.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV