LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A woman in Louisville is warning others to beware of flash flooding after she was rescued from what could have been a tragic accident.

Amanda McClure said she could not tell how deep the water was when she attempted to drive through a flooded area of Frankfort Avenue. Her car made it halfway through but suddenly shut off. She began to panic.

“I didn’t think it was going to be that deep at all, and by the time I realized it, I didn’t have a choice. I couldn’t start my car. I couldn’t back up. So, just really be aware. If there’s water in the roads, stop. Just turn around,” McClure said.

Thanks to the quick action of a bystander, McClure was able to make it out of her car safely. Anthony Whitehouse, a cement truck driver, pulled over and helped her climb out of the window.

“I saw someone in trouble that needed my help. So, I pulled over with my ready-mix truck and got her on the fender. She was really nervous and panicking. I did what I needed to do, and anyone else would’ve done the same thing,” Whitehouse said.

McClure said she has learned her lesson. She warns others not to take the chance if they see water in the road.

It is a lesson that has become front and center in Louisville after the recent death of a cab driver who lost his life while attempting to drive through floodwaters earlier this month.

The city is currently working with MSD on solutions to warn residents about flash flooding in the future.

