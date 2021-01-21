Jury trial date set for former LMPD officer Brett Hankison

The trial date is set for August 31, 2021.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury trial has been set for former Louisville Metro Police officer Brett Hankison.

Hankison was the first LMPD officer to be fired in the aftermath of the Breonna Taylor case for “blindly firing” into a neighboring apartment.

Both legal teams said they are ready to move forward, but Hankison’s attorney, Stewart Matthews, said they plan to file for a change of venue. The location where the trial will take place will be decided during a hearing in March.

According to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, they expect to take three to four days to make their case. That will not include jury selection.

The trial date is set for August 31, 2021.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.