CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — Jury selection for Joseph Oberhansley's trial has been pushed back to January or February of 2020, according to Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

Oberhansley is accused of murdering his former girlfriend, Tammy Jo Blanton, and eating parts of her body in 2014.

On August 22, Oberhansley's was declared a mistrial, and jury selection began again this week.

Mull confirmed the judge decided to move the trial date following a motion from the defense to restart jury selection in another county.

PREVIOUS | Jury selection to occur this week for second time in Oberhansley case

MORE | Alleged cannibal, murder case declared a mistrial in Clark Co.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.