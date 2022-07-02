Jury selection begins Tuesday for Brett Hankison, amid criticism

After it was delayed last week, jury selection will finally begin in Hankison's upcoming trial. Here's what you can expect.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jury selection is set to begin Tuesday for the only officer criminally charged in the shooting at Breonna Taylor's apartment.

Brett Hankison was fired from LMPD after investigators said he blindly fired ten rounds into Taylor's apartment. But, that is not the focus of this trial.

Instead, his three charges of wanton endangerment are for shots that entered a neighboring apartment.

"It really means nothing, Black Lives Matter organizer Chanelle Helm said. After months of protest and repeated calls for action, she said these charges are not enough. "She lost her life. And we are charging the man that killed her with the bullets that didn't enter her body."

Attorney General Daniel Cameron has said, "There is no conclusive evidence that any bullets fired from Detective Hankison's weapon struck Ms. Taylor."

However, a grand jury did find sufficient evidence for the wanton endangerment of three people who were next door when bullets entered their apartment.

Karl Price, whose running for Jefferson County Attorney, said selecting a jury will be difficult.

"His lawyers are looking for are individuals who are pro-police, who are biased in favor of police, that believe police can't do any wrong," Price said. "And if you're the attorney general you're looking for individuals who believe that while police have a tough job, sometimes they get it wrong and sometimes they go too far.

Lawyers will also be tasked with finding someone who hasn't heard of the case already and reached their own conclusion. Even with a larger than normal jury pool of 250 people, that could be difficult

"Those potentials are going to come in and say 'I've heard about this,'" Price added. "That's the number one questions everybody is going to be asking. Have you heard about it? Have you formed an opinion one way or the other about if Mr. Hankison is guilty or if he's not guilty?"

That's why this process could take days to weeks. But, local activists like Chanelle Helm say even if Hankison is found guilty, the verdict won't matter to them.

"It still means nothing, it means absolutely nothing," she said.

To her, this trial for the only officer charged in connection to the shooting at Breonna Taylor's apartment is not enough.

