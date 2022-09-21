Jury still deliberating in Kevon Lawless trial

Before the deliberating, they heard closing statements from the defense attorneys and prosecutors.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The jury in the Kevon Lawless trial have been deliberating since Wednesday afternoon.

Before the deliberating, they heard closing statements from the defense attorneys and prosecutors.

Commonwealth attorney Ryane Conroy said Brandon Waddles' and Lawless' feud started from an argument on Instagram live.

In the video, Waddles is seen holding a gun and shouting, “He’s mad now! Dino dead!”

Detectives said Waddles was referring to Cameron Pugh, a minor who was killed on Aug. 25, 2016.

Then Lawless responded to Waddles by saying, “Watch when I catch you boy! And I’m saying it on live too!”

Conroy said she believes this is what fueled Lawless to supposedly set Waddles up.

"The death of a friend like this could literally mean killing words if you are mocking it," she said.

Conroy said he convinced a 17-year-old girl to text Waddles and pretend like she was going to come to his house on Aug. 14, 2020.

"'Come outside' this is the last text that Waddles received at 1:02 p.m.," Conroy said. She added that it was a few minutes before Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter, Trinity Randolph, were murdered.

Conroy said that Lawless also asked his childhood friend, Evan Ross, to drive the getaway car captured on street cameras.

"These two people are not connected to each other, but they are connected to the murders through Lawless. There's only one man responsible for the death of Brandon Waddles and Trinity Randolph and that man is Kevon Lawless," she said.

However, defense attorney Ryan Vantrease said there's many holes in the prosecution's case.

"Lies upon lies from witnesses, incomplete investigation, leads left unfollowed, leads that are now gone forever, and as we talked about a lot, DNA left untested," Vantrease said.

He was referring to Ross, who was arrested Monday for lying on the stand, and to detectives admitting to taking DNA samples at Waddles' home, but never testing.

"If they had, Kevon Lawless may not be sitting here. And his shot depends on their investigation. His shot depends on holding them to their burden. Holding them to the reasonable doubt,” Vantrese said. “If you have reasonable doubt that Kevon Lawless is guilty then you have to find him not guilty."

