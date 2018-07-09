LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A jury has found Tiffany James guilty of reckless homicide in the stabbing death of 14-year-old Madison Branch.

James faces a prison sentence of a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years. The jury will decide her sentence tonight.

The stabbing happened at a Speedway Gas Station in the Portland neighborhood in June of 2017. Tiffany James said she was defending herself during a fight with Madison Branch when she stabbed Branch, causing her to bleed out internally.

James’ younger sister said Madison and a friend were bullying her and started the fight.

Much of the trial has relied on the visuals from a cell-phone video taken by a witness at the scene. The video shows the fight starting with two teenage girls.

