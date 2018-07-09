LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – A jury has found Tiffany James guilty of reckless homicide in the stabbing death of 14-year-old Madison Branch.

The jury has recommended a 5-year prison sentence, but the next decision will come from the judge on October 30. The judge will decide whether James goes to prison or is probated. She has already served 14 months through prison time and the home incarceration program.

The stabbing happened at a Speedway Gas Station in the Portland neighborhood in June of 2017. Tiffany James said she was defending herself during a fight with Madison Branch when she stabbed Branch, causing her to bleed out internally.

James’ younger sister said Madison and a friend were bullying her and started the fight.

Much of the trial has relied on the visuals from a cell-phone video taken by a witness at the scene. The video shows the fight starting with two teenage girls.

