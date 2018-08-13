LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A jury is now deliberating in the whistle-blower lawsuit trial.
LMPD Lt. Jimmy Harper filed the lawsuit against the city. Harper claims his demotion was a move to retaliate against him after he criticized Conrad's decision to get rid of the department's flex platoons. That department targets hot-spot crime areas in Harper's district.
Harper testified over the course of two days in the trial. He tried to convince the jury he was unfairly demoted.
An economic analyst testified Harper lost out on $338,000 in wages and pension after he was demoted from major.
The iTeam's Derrick Rose has covered this trial from the beginning.
