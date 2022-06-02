'Our Story, America’s Glory' | Juneteenth celebrations across Kentuckiana

Juneteenth is the anniversary of when Union Army Gen. Gordon Granger told the city of Galveston, Texas that all enslaved people within the city were free.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Juneteenth celebrations across Kentuckiana are celebrating Black history, joy and activism this year.

Earlier this year, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer signed an ordinance cementing the 15-member Juneteenth Jubilee Commission as an official city commission on Feb. 24.

This year's Jubilee theme is, "Our Story, America's Glory."

Juneteenth Jubilee Commissioner and Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney, D-7, said the commission wanted a theme that honors Black history and helps to bring unity in our communities.

"Juneteenth is more crucial now than ever because it represents the diversity, equity, inclusion, and jubilant celebration that most communities yearn,” McCraney said.

List of Juneteenth celebrations in Louisville

June 11

First Tee Louisville’s 22nd annual George “GG” Johnson Golf Scramble, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Shawnee Golf Course

June 13-17 Juneteenth Camp, Louisville Visual Art and Waterfront Park, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

June 14 Lean Into Louisville, Redistricting Panel Discussion, 6:30 p.m.

June 15 Lean Into Louisville, Presentation: The Kentucky African American Civil War Soldiers Project, First Gethsemane Baptist Church, 12 p.m.

June 16 The Louisville Metro Human Relations Commission Celebrates 60th Anniversary/Juneteenth Luncheon, Kentucky Center for African American Heritage Center, 11 a.m.

June 16-19 Louisville Juneteenth Festival, Waterfront Park

June 16 Miss Juneteenth Pageant, Fourth Street Live, 1 to 5 p.m.

June 17 Agape Day, Dare to Care & National Panhellenic Council Louisville, 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

June 17 Juneteenth Jubilee Celebration: Our Story, America’s Glory Inaugural Gala, The Muhammad Ali Center, 6 p.m.

June 18 “Race for Justice” by Future Ancestors, Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center, 8 a.m. Juneteenth Youth Jamboree, Berrytown Park, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Juneteenth Solidarity Ride, Shawnee Park, 9 a.m.

June 19 Presbyterian Church USA, hybrid service, 11 a.m. All White Day Party: Juneteenth Celebration Brunch, The Refinery in Jeffersonville, Indiana, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.

