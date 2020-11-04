LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Leaders of a Louisville church got the green light from a federal judge on Saturday to hold their drive-in Easter service.

Saturday, a federal judge issued a temporary restraining order against the mayor. This now allows On Fire Christian Church to have its Easter Sunday drive-in service, the group First Liberty Institute confirms.

The law firm posted this about the case on its website:

"This afternoon, U.S. District Court Judge Justin Walker granted a temporary restraining order (TRO) preventing Louisville, Kentucky Mayor Greg Fischer from blocking On Fire Church from holding drive-in services on Easter. The TRO was filed yesterday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Kentucky by First Liberty Institute, WilmerHale, and Swansburg & Smith, PLLC, on behalf of On Fire Christian Church.

Judge Walker wrote this as part of his opinion memo attached to the TRO:

"On Holy Thursday, an American mayor criminalized the communal celebration of Easter. That sentence is one that this Court never expected to see outside the pages of a dystopian novel, or perhaps the pages of The Onion. But two days ago, citing the need for social distancing during the current pandemic, Louisville’s Mayor Greg Fischer ordered Christians not to attend Sunday services, even if they remained in their cars to worship – and even though it’s Easter. The Mayor’s decision is stunning. And it is, “beyond all reason,” unconstitutional."

Read full text of the temporary restraining order here.

