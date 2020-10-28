Judge orders city to release all documents related to Metro Police Explorer Program scandal

The investigation, which was completed in 2018, began after members of the program accused two former officers of sexual abuse.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A judge has ordered the city to release all documents related to the investigation of Louisville Metro Police’s Explorer scandal.

The investigation, which was completed in 2018, began after members of the program accused two former officers of sexual abuse.

At the time of its release, certain portions were redacted.

This motion comes at the same time Metro Council President David James filed a resolution for the documents release.

“Because I think it's way beyond time for the city to have settled this case. So being as transparent as we possibly can, with the plaintiffs and trying to take care of the victims, is what that resolution is all about,” he said.

The city has 30 days to produce the documents.

