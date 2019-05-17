LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- The trial for a teenager accused of killing two classmates during a shooting at a Kentucky school has been moved outside of the county in which the shooting took place.

Public Defender Tom Griffiths, who is representing the teenager accused of shooting two at Marshall County High School in Benton, Ky., had requested the trial be moved outside of Marshall County due to pretrial publicity and strong local opinions about the case.

The judge overseeing the case has ordered the trial to be moved to Christian County, though the trial date will remain June 1, 2020 and all other hearings in the case will remain in Marshall County.

Seventeen-year-old Gabriel Parker was a sophomore when police say he killed students Preston Cope and Bailey Holt and injured more than a dozen others at Marshall County High School on Jan. 23, 2018. Parker has pleaded not guilty to murder and assault charges.

Parker is charged as an adult. A prosecutor has indicated he'll seek a sentence of life in prison if Parker is convicted.