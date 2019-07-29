CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana judge who was shot this in Indianapolis earlier this year is back on the bench.

Clark County Circuit Court Judge Brad Jacobs returned to work nearly three months after he and fellow Judge Andrew Adams were shot outside a White Castle during a fight with two men.

Adams and those two men are facing charges.

Jacobs's attorney said Jacobs is happy to be back in the courthouse. He continues to recover physically and appreciates all the support that he and his family have received.

RELATED: Judge pleads not guilty, told to stay away from White Castle where fight occurred

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.