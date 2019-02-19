LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A man accused of human trafficking says he needs more time before he’s comfortable with officially pleading guilty to federal charges of sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography.

Judge David Hale granted a continuance in the case of Silky Clark.

Clark is accused of using social media to sell a girl for sex starting when she was just 16-years-old.

He has corresponded with WHAS11 News via jail mail with claims of his innocence and that the girl lied to him about her age.

Clark’s attorney said that because there is a protective order in the case, his client cannot just take the case file back to his cell to review on his own time and that he must be supervised.

The attorney also says there is a binding agreement with federal prosecutors on the table and either the judge will accept it or reject it and the case could go to trial.

Terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

Since there is a federal case against Clark, the state has dropped its charges against him.

With the continuance, he’s due back in federal court on March 25 to either take the deal or not.

Judge Hale told Clark and his attorney that if Clark hasn’t made up his mind by then, he will set a trial date.