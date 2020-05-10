Judge gives Daniel Cameron until Wednesday to respond to grand juror's lawsuit

Cameron said in a statement: "We requested the opportunity to respond...and ensure that all of the relevant information is presented before the Judge rules."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has until Wednesday to respond to an anonymous grand juror who wants to speak freely about the Breonna Taylor case.

A Judge made the ruling in court Monday in response to a motion filed last week by the unnamed grand juror asking to speak freely about the proceedings.

"It would be extraordinary for your honor to address the merits of such a request absent the opportunity for the Attorney General to respond," head of the Civil Branch in the Attorney General's Office Victor Maddox said.

Maddox told the judge they want a chance to respond before a decision is made because the motion is "effectively unprecedented."

"[Cameron's office] definitely received [notice], we tried to call their office several times last Monday and again on Thursday," Attorney Kevin Glogower said who is representing the anonymous grand juror.

Cameron said in a statement last week he has no concerns with grand jurors sharing their thoughts about the Breonna Taylor presentation.

In a statement sent to WHAS11 Monday Cameron said: "In a hearing today, we requested the opportunity to respond to the lawsuit and ensure that all of the relevant information is presented before the Judge rules. The request being made by the Grand Juror is unprecedented, and it is important that all of the legal issues in the case are fully considered. We understand there is considerable public interest in the case, and it will ultimately be up to the Judge to determine if Grand Jurors can share information from the proceedings. We remain confident in the case we presented to the Grand Jury."