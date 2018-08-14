LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A federal judge has dismissed former University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino’s lawsuit against Adidas.

Pitino filed the lawsuit in October 2017 says the shoe giant damaged his reputation.

Adidas ended its contract with Pitino after Louisville fired him over the school’s involvement in the college basketball fraud investigation.

The company filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit in November with federal Judge David Hale granting their request and throwing it out.

An Adidas spokesperson said when the lawsuit was originally filed that it “was clearly a reaction to his termination and is “without merit”.

