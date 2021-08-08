Thief steals Louisville judge's car with school supplies meant for community kids inside

After his car was stolen with school supplies for underprivileged kids inside, Judge Derwin Webb was determined the thief would not steal his or the kids' joy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville judge is thanking a generous community after his car was stolen with school supply donations inside.

Judge Derwin Webb said his car was taken on Saturday and quickly took to Facebook to discuss the situation.

“…I’m not angry about the car. It can be replaced. I am, however, angry that back-to-school items purchases for underprivileged kids were stolen in the process,” he wrote.

Despite the person who committed the dastardly act, Webb was adamant the person would not steal his joy or the joy of the kids.

On Sunday, Judge Webb received some good news.

“The police didn’t call – there was somebody in the community that let me know he had information about my car – how it was taken and where it was, so that’s how I got the information. [I] wound up going over to Jeffersonville,” he explained.

Judge Webb said once he crossed the river into Indiana, a Jeffersonville officer confirmed the car was his and let him drive it home.

However, the school supplies were not inside.

He said he went back out to replace the school supplies and purchased even more.

Judge Webb told WHAS11 News he plans to give out the donations to 50 local kids at an event at the Frazier Museum on Monday.