LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- A judge has denied reinstating a Louisville Metro Police officer to his former rank of Major.

Jimmy Harper will instead stay a Lieutenant.

Harper was involved in a whistleblower lawsuit against the city and police department retaliation he says for criticizing decisions.

RELATED: LMPD Lt. Harper fights to get rank back after winning lawsuit

A jury recently returned a verdict in his favor awarding him $300,000.

Harper is still a member of the department, he had offered to resign if the city restored his rank of Major for a day in order to retire with those benefits, the city rejected the offer.

© 2018 WHAS-TV