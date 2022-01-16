Missing Nelson County man's body found, authorities say

The body of J.T. Burba was found at Melody Lake on Saturday, according to the Nelson County Sheriff's Department. He had been missing since late December.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities said they have ended a search for a missing Nelson County man.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to Melody Lake Saturday afternoon following reports of a body discovered.

Investigators believe, based on evidence and clues relevant to the investigation, that it is the body of J.T. Burba.

Burba has been missing since Dec. 29, 2021.

Julie Clann, a sister of Burba, sent a statement to WHAS11 News Sunday night.

"A piece of my heart is gone forever. We had hope and faith that we would find him alive, but we weren't giving up until we found him. Me and my sisters never stopped looking for him day or night. We are now just blessed to add pieces to the puzzle on figuring out what exactly happened."

An autopsy is expected to be completed and deputies say the investigation into the case is ongoing.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said more details will be released when they become available.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help with funeral costs.

