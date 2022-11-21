Man arrested for online threats of mass shootings in western Kentucky

Joshua Morrison allegedly sent a Facebook message saying he was going to commit mass shootings at churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties, KSP says.

HART COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police arrested a Hart County man over the weekend after he allegedly made threats regarding multiple mass shootings in western Kentucky.

According to state police, on Nov. 3, KSP Post 3 received a call from a woman regarding threats of a public shooting she received from Joshua Morrison, 30.

Authorities investigated the threats and their preliminary investigation revealed that Morrison had sent online messages threatening a mass shooting at schools and churches in the Barren and Warren County areas.

In his arrest citation, police say that Morrison had sent the woman a Facebook message advising: "Don't go to church or school I'ma do a mass shooting. I'm coming to bowling green Kentucky to do a mass shooting also."

Troopers were then able to locate and arrest Morrison at his home in Horse Cave, Kentucky. Morrison repeatedly told state troopers that he "wasn't actually going to do it." He confirmed that he was the owner of the Facebook account that sent the messages and that he was the one who sent them.

"Mr. Morrison also kept advising that he was Jesus Christ," the citation says. "And that he only sent the messages to help law enforcement prevent mass shootings."

Morrison has been charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and is being held in the Hart County Jail.

KSP says their investigation is ongoing.

