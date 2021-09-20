Former LMPD detective who wrote Breonna Taylor warrant files lawsuit to get job back

In the lawsuit, Joshua Jaynes seeks to be reinstated as a detective with LMPD.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former Louisville Metro Police Detective Joshua Jaynes, who wrote the search warrant for Breonna Taylor's home, filed a lawsuit against the Louisville Metro Police Merit Board to get his job back.

Jaynes was fired in January 2021 after interim LMPD Chief Yvette Gentry said he violated the department's standard operating procedure by not filling out a required form and lying in the affidavit he submitted to obtain the search warrant.

Jaynes appealed his termination, claiming he did not lie to obtain the search warrant and that his firing was "disproportionate" to the discipline other officers received for similar incidents.

In June, the Merit Board unanimously voted to uphold Jaynes' termination.

