Appeal date set for former Louisville police Detective Joshua Jaynes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Police Merit Board has set a date for former Detective Joshua Jaynes’ appeal.

His attorney, Thomas Clay, told WHAS11 News the hearing is scheduled for June 3, 4, 29 and 30.

Jaynes is the detective who wrote the warrant for the raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

Former Chief Yvette Gentry fired James and Detective Myles Cosgrove in January.

Clay also told WHAS11 News they’re looking forward to having the opportunity to present Jaynes’ side to the controversy, which he said they have been denied the opportunity to do.

