48-year-old victim in July double shooting ID'd; suspect taken into custody, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left a man dead in July.

Jorge Ortiz-Parra was taken into custody Tuesday on murder and assault charges.

The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near Palatka Road on July 7.

Court records show Ortiz-Parra had been at a Poplar Level Road apartment with 48-year-old Emilio Suarez and another man where a dispute over money had taken place.

Investigators said Ortiz-Parra had left the apartment and the other men had also left to return a car they were driving.

Ortiz-Parra had apparently been waiting outside of the apartment and followed the two men to Southside Drive. When the car was parked, that’s when investigators said Ortiz-Parra walked over to the car and shot Suarez multiple times. One of the bullets hit the other man in the leg and that’s when Ortiz-Parra drove off.

Suarez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the man who survived the shooting identified Ortiz-Parra as the shooter.

