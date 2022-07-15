'Everyone has just been so kind': Jones family member thanks Louisville for support after crash

Hunter said this is something unimaginable that happened to his family but said the one silver lining in all of this is how supportive Louisville has been.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ava and Amy Jones, who was hit by a driver that police say was under the influence of hydrocodone, are making progress in the hospital.

UofL Health said they are in serious condition rather than critical.

Trey Jones, Amy's husband and Ava's father, died from his injuries related to the accident.

The suspect, Michael Hurley, was seen in court Thursday. He is charged with murder, assault and driving under the influence of a substance.

Hunter Jones, 21, said this is something unimaginable that has happened to his family but is thankful for how supportive Louisville continues to be for them.

"If it were to happen anywhere, I'm happy for it to happen here in this town, because everyone here has been just amazing in taking care of mom and Ava," Jones said.

Jones said he was in shock after he heard his family had been hit by a car in downtown Louisville, and to hear that his parents and sister were in critical condition after the accident.

He said Amy and Ava still have a long road ahead of them, but that improvements are happening daily.

"Mom knows we're there for sure and I mean, by the looks Ava was giving me after I was making her mad, she knew I was there," Jones said.

However, he said Ava's journey is proving to be a longer road than their mother's.

"Ava took some pretty bad brain damage, a little bit worse than my mom," he said.

Jones said he's trying not to focus on his anger but said it's unfortunate to know Hurley's past.

"He clearly has had other problems before this, with issues that are about the same," he said. "I can't imagine if this happened to another family in the way it did to us."

For now, Jones said he and other family members have extended their stay in Louisville until the end of July.

However, he's found comfort in the support they have received so far.

"Everyone has just been so kind and taking care of my family at the hospital and taking care of my family, even here at the hotel," Jones said.

He noted the whole situation has done something special for his relationships moving forward.

"It's kind of one of those things that I would have never hung out with my family the way I did, like, have in the past couple of days if this wasn't to happen," Jones said.

For now, Jones said they have a long road ahead of them, but said they aren't losing any hope.

"You know it's all about them, and just getting them better," said Jones.

One thing Jones said is he hasn't told them that Trey had passed away. He said he and his little brother are still processing it, but that will be the next battle they face.

