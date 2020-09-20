Family of Jamie Keene host justice rally in Nelson County

On September 16, after presenting the facts of the case, a grand jury ruled Jonathan Silva acted in self-defense when he stabbed Keene.

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. — A march for justice was held in Nelson County after Wednesday's grand jury ruled the man allegedly responsible for Jamie Keene's death would not be indicted.

Community members have been calling for justice in the case since April after police say Keene was stabbed to death in an apartment.



On September 16, after presenting the facts of the case, a grand jury ruled Jonathan Silva acted in self-defense when he stabbed Keene.



Protesters walked through town making their way to One Courthouse Square calling for the investigation to continue in the case.