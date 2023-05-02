The Jonas Brothers are coming to Rupp Arena this fall; What you need to know

THE TOUR will feature music from the band's five albums in one night.

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Jonas Brothers have announced a 35-stop stadium and area tour and one of those stops will be right here in Kentucky.

THE TOUR will feature music from the band's five albums in one night. The band will travel across North America this summer and fall, including a stop in downtown Lexington at Rupp Arena on Sept. 26, 2023.

Officials said since tickets are expected to be in high demand, there will be a Verified Fan presale. Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6 at 11:59 p.m. EST for the presale.

Those who are selected will get an access code to participate in the presale on Tuesday, May 9. Citi and Verizon will also have additional presales.

A limited number of tickets will be made available during the general sale, which begins on Friday, May 12 at 10 a.m. EST.

The Jonas Brothers' new single "Waffle House," was released on April 7, and kicks off the band's upcoming album, The Album. The new record is expected to release on Friday, May 12.

