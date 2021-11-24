LMPD: Man missing for a week may need medical treatment

LMPD said Johnny Lawson, 41, was last seen in the downtown Louisville area on Nov. 17, 2021. He has a medical condition and may need treatment.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) have issued an Operation Return Home for a man missing for the last week.

LMPD said Johnny Lawson, 41, was last seen in the downtown Louisville area on Nov. 17, 2021. He is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is about 5'10" and weighs approximately 220 lbs.

According to police, he has a medical condition and may need treatment.

If you have any information on Lawson's whereabouts, contact LMPD immediately at 574-5673.

