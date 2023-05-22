Johnathan Mattingly's countersuit against Kenneth Walker voluntarily dismissed

According to court documents, the counterclaims were voluntarily dismissed on Friday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The lawsuit filed by a retired Louisville Metro Police officer against Breonna Taylor's boyfriend has been dismissed.

Jonathan Mattingly countersued Kenneth Walker in 2020 for assault, battery and emotional distress.

Walker shot Mattingly during the raid on Taylor's apartment on March 13, 2020.

The charges filed against him for that shooting were later dropped.

According to court documents, the counterclaims were voluntarily dismissed on Friday.

It comes six months after Walker's initial lawsuit against the city and several officers were settled for a reported $2 million.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.