Yarmuth donating congressional papers to hometown university

The collection includes working drafts of legislation he sponsored, correspondence and recorded interviews.
Credit: AP
House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., arrives as House Democrats and their new leadership choose ranking member positions for committees as they assume the minority in the new Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, Yarmuth gave his farewell speech in the House as the Kentuckian approaches the conclusion of a 16-year career that included a stint as a committee chairman. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Retiring U.S. Rep. John Yarmuth says he is donating his congressional papers to University Archives and Special Collections at the University of Louisville.

The Kentucky Democrat is completing his eighth term representing the Louisville-area 3rd District. 

As chairman of the House Budget Committee, Yarmuth played a key role in congressional passage of relief measures as the country reeled from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

"At its core, everything I've done in Congress has been about serving the Louisville community, so I can think of no final act more fitting than turning over this historical record to our flagship university," Yarmuth said. 

The collection includes digital and paper materials. Included are working drafts of legislation he sponsored, correspondence, recorded interviews and other materials tracing his congressional record.

"In the hands of University of Louisville's students, faculty and staff, I'm hopeful that my work will continue to serve the community for generations to come," Yarmuth said.

