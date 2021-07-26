Louisville man accused of inciting riot receives federal sentence from judge

Months after John Subleski was accused of shooting at a car in downtown Louisville, the same night as the insurrection at the US Capitol, has learned his fate.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man accused of having ties to the Boogaloo Bois has learned his sentence from a federal judge.

John Subleski received credit for time served and supervised release for three years as part of a plea agreement.

He has spent five months in jail.

The FBI said Subleski used social media and other forms of communication to incite a riot.

He is also accused of shooting at a car in downtown Louisville on Jan. 6, the same night as the insurrection at the US Capitol.

