LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Papa John's Founder John Schnatter is suing Laundry Service, the company's ad agency starting in Jan. 2018.

Schnatter cites three reasons why he is bringing this lawsuit forth against the company: Breach of Contract, Tortious Interference with Prospective Economic Advantage and Intentional Infliction of Emotional Distress.

Schnatter claims that Laundry Service breached a confidentiality provision from the initial contract citing that the company leaked a clip of a phone call where Schnatter used a racial slur.

The lawsuit also claims that Laundry Service threatened then-CEO of Papa John's, Steve Ritichie, that the company would "bury the founder" if Papa John's did not pay $6 million in a settlement agreement. Schnatter also cites that the company's conduct was "malicious, intentional, unfair, and unreasonable under the circumstances," in regards to the leaking of the May 22 phone call.

Lastly, Schnatter claims that company intentionally calculated to cause him severe emotional distress and that this emotional distress caused to him would be done with reckless disregard for Schnatter.

Schnatter is seeking a jury trial in front of a court.

